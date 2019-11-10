PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States Marine Corps was founded in Philadelphia 244 years ago. On Sunday, one day ahead of Veterans Days, active and retired members of the Marines gathered at Laurel Hill Cemetery in North Philadelphia to celebrate the birthday.

“Our history is all based here in Philadelphia. This is the Marine Corps. Right here,” Albert El, of West Philadelphia, said.

El, a veteran, says the Laurel Hill Cemetery is like going to church.

If so, there is only one place to go after that.

“We already celebrated with our two drinks this morning because that was the enlistment into the Marine Corps — two beers and a meal,” Jesse Brown, of Massachusetts, said.

Tun Tavern is recognized as the birthplace of the U.S. Marine Corps in 1775.

It was torn down in 1781. But in 2019, it was as busy as ever.

Countless Marines from around the country came to the spot on Sunday.

“It’s amazing. It’s like finding a cousin,” Michelle Miranda, of Rhode Island, said.

They took pictures, they talked and they gave hugs to complete strangers who also served the U.S.

Brothers and sisters bonded by a common purpose on the Marine Corps’ 224th birthday.

“Any time we come across a Marine, we’re brothers and sisters in arms,” Miranda said. “It’s like a big family.”

Matthew Tovar is from Los Angeles. He flew across the country to celebrate with a cigar.

“You look at that sign, you think about who stood here 244 years ago and brought us all together,” Tovar said.

A shared experience they’ll never forget that always comes with a reminder of what the day means.

“Remember, that’s the biggest part. Remember those who came before you and the people that are going after you,” Brown said.