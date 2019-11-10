  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers, Thanksgiving


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new survey revealed the least popular items at the Thanksgiving dinner table. Instacart teamed up with The Harris Poll found that 29% of Americans dislike canned cranberry sauce but still eat it anyway — 46% think it’s “disgusting.”

The survey also found that 24% of Americans do not like green bean casserole and 22% don’t care for sweet potatoes.

Nearly one in five people said they don’t even like turkey, but they eat it for tradition’s sake.

The survey also found that 42% of Millennials who have hosted Thanksgiving have served an item other than turkey as their main dish.

For more of the survey’s findings, click here.

 

