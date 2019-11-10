By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson talks about feline non-recognition aggression for families with multiple cats on this week’s CBS3 Pet Project.

Feline non-recognition aggression can happen when you have multiple cats and take one of the cats out of the house for sometime, leaving the other home.

An example of feline non-recognition aggression is if you take one of the cats to the vet and when they come back the other cat starts to go nuts — trying to attack the returning cat.

