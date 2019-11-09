VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — Police in South Jersey are searching for a puppy stolen from the Voorhees Animal Orphanage. The 12-week-old puppy is named Phoenix.

Shelter employees say the dog still has stitches on her abdomen from being spayed.

They also say she was taken by a woman who sped off in a white Sedan.

“We hope the person that did this, or their friends or family who notice the new pup, see this post and do the right thing and return this puppy,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

The shelter is under construction and does not have surveillance cameras.

Employees say no questions will be asked if the puppy is returned.

This is the second case of a stolen puppy in the last two weeks.

A Shibu Enu was stolen from a PSPC shelter. Thanks to a tip, that dog was recovered and a suspect was arrested.

If you have any information is being urged to contact Voorhees police at 856-627-5858.