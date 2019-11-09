PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joe Giardi has been the Philadelphia Phillies manager for two weeks and he is already embracing the city. On Saturday, Girardi took part in the Rocky Run at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

After the race, the Phillies skipper spoke about the passion and care he has already seen from Philadelphia.

“It’s special. It’s been a great welcome for my family and I. This is a passionate city that cares about their sports, they love the Philadelphia Phillies,” he said. “I glad to be a part of that because I love to have fans that really care.”

Girardi went on to say that the bottom line is that the team expects to win and the goal for every season is a championship.

To achieve that goal, many fans expect the Phillies to be active during free agency, but Girardi did not want to tip his hand on who the team may target.

“Free agency is just starting and obviously free agents and trades will happen over the next three months. What our team looks like today will probably be different than what it’ll look like when we go to spring training,” Girardi said.

Girardi brings a winning mentality to Philadelphia after spending 10 years with the New York Yankees from 2008 to 2017 and won a World Series championship in 2009. Over that time he had a 910-710 record.