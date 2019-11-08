



LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Lehigh Township police say a naked man covered in blood was arrested Thursday night for assaulting his female cousin and another woman. Officers were called to the 1100 block of Quince Road around 9 p.m. for a naked man who was covered in blood jumping on a woman’s car.

A two-family home was also on fire nearby when officers arrived.

According to police, 24-year-old Zachary Pammer was found sitting inside a woman’s Subaru with no clothes on in the middle of the road.

Police say Marquerita Lentz, the driver, saw the fire and stopped to help. She says that Pammer, who was naked and covered in blood, jumped on her vehicle and forced his way into her car.

She says Pammer assaulted her and tried to restrain her but she was able to get out of the vehicle and call police.

When police tried to remove Pammer from Lentz’s vehicle, they say he kicked and spit on the officers and EMS. Authorities believe drugs affected his behavior.

After Pammer was in custody, they found his cousin, Christina Pammer, hiding behind a car. She told police that her cousin showed up unannounced, acting very strange and then went into a rage.

She says Zachary Pammer kicked her door in, threw objects at her and physically assaulted her.

Christina Pammer was able to escape the house and hid until officers arrived. She’s unsure how the fire started.

The home suffered severe fire damage.

Zachary Pammer has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, aggravated assault and other related charges.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.