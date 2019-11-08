  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, West Chester news

WEST CHESTER, Pa (CBS) — Did you see the snowflakes flying this morning? Some people got an early taste of winter in West Chester on Friday morning.

Cold temperatures and strong winds will continue across the Delaware Valley through Friday night and into Saturday morning.

A clear weekend leads up to the next potential storm system that is expected to move through the area sometime Monday night into Tuesday.

There’s a possibility this storm brings a measurable amount of snow into the area, but where exactly and how much is still unclear at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for your latest winter weather updates. 

 

 

 

 

