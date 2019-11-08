WEST CHESTER, Pa (CBS) — Did you see the snowflakes flying this morning? Some people got an early taste of winter in West Chester on Friday morning.
⚠️Caution⚠️ Some of the lake effect snow showers have held together long enough to push into parts of the Lehigh Valley and even Chester Co too. Watch for limited visibility and slick road conditions if you are caught in the snow @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ymQA8ahdwi
— Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) November 8, 2019
Cold temperatures and strong winds will continue across the Delaware Valley through Friday night and into Saturday morning.
A clear weekend leads up to the next potential storm system that is expected to move through the area sometime Monday night into Tuesday.
There’s a possibility this storm brings a measurable amount of snow into the area, but where exactly and how much is still unclear at this time.
