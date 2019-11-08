Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re a mom and want to connect with other moms in your area, there’s an app for that. It’s called Peanut and it is getting more and more popular.
Users create a profile, pick three characteristics that describe themselves and swipe up to say “hi” and down for “maybe later.”
It’s helping moms make playdates and find friends, maybe for drinks or an outing.
It’s like Tinder for moms.
“I think it’s really helped to have people to lean on and know that you’re not the only person going through certain phases,” mom Sophia Pachito said.
Whether it’s texting or meeting up, psychologists say any social connection is vital for the health of moms and their families.
