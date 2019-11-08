



GALLITZIN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — School officials in Pennsylvania have apologized to parents after students received a homework assignment involving President Donald Trump. WJAC-TV reports the assignment sent home from a teacher at Penn Cambria Middle School in Cambria County had some parents upset on Wednesday.

The assignment had asked students to pretend they were refugees “being forced” to leave their homes as Trump tried to “take control of the United States.”

The students were tasked with having their parent time them for 10 minutes while they pack a bag under the guise that they will “never return” home. The objective was to present the items in the backpack and why they chose them.

“President Trump is trying to take control of the United States! There are fights in the streets! You have to pretend that you are a refugee being forced to leave your home, never to return. Please have a parent to time them for 10 minutes while they packed a bag. When the time was up they were to take a picture of the contents of their backpack and then email it to me. If no picture, then draw it. You will have to present to us why you chose these items,” the assignment read, according to WJAC.

District Superintendent William Marshall says the teacher realized the “huge error” and has called each parent individually to apologize.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)