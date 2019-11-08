  • CBS 3On Air

By Alyssa Adams
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons will not play Friday night in Denver due to a shoulder sprain, according to a report. Senior NBA Insider for Yahoo Sports Chris Hayes says league sources tell him Simmons will likely miss three games with a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in Wednesday’s 106-104 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Simmons suffered the injury in the first half of Wednesday’s game, scoring just two points with one rebound and two assists in 10 minutes of play.

The Sixers take on the Denver Nuggets tonight at 9 p.m.

