PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons will not play Friday night in Denver due to a shoulder sprain, according to a report. Senior NBA Insider for Yahoo Sports Chris Hayes says league sources tell him Simmons will likely miss three games with a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in Wednesday’s 106-104 loss to the Utah Jazz.
Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is likely to miss the next three games with a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 7, 2019
Simmons suffered the injury in the first half of Wednesday’s game, scoring just two points with one rebound and two assists in 10 minutes of play.
The Sixers take on the Denver Nuggets tonight at 9 p.m.
