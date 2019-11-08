BREAKING:Man arrested in connection to murder of woman found stabbed to death in bathroom of Fox Chase home, police say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia shooting


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 27-year-old man was shot four times, including once in the mouth, in North Philadelphia Friday night. The shooting happened on the 1700 block of Master Street just after 6 p.m.

The man was shot three times in the upper torso and once in the mouth, according to police. He is currently in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

Police say the shooting happened right under a police real-time camera.

No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.

