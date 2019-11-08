



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 14-year-old girl in custody in connection to the murder of a man who was found naked and partially tied to his bed in Rhawnhurst is the suspect seen on surveillance video, Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter confirmed Friday. Coulter says no charges have been filed against the girl at this time.

Detectives say 60-year-old Al Chernoff was discovered dead inside the bedroom of his Rhawnhurst duplex on the 8000 block of Algon Avenue on Monday.

“It’s not an arrest yet, there have been no charges approved,” Coulter said. “I’m not sure where they are in the investigative interview or if there is cooperation but the person of interest in custody.”

Coulter says family members arranged for a lawyer to turn the girl in after they identified her in the surveillance video.

The connection between Chernoff and the girl is unclear at this time.

“It’s extremely troubling, it was a brutal murder and to think that there was anybody doing this but a child, but then you have to look to why did this happen and that’s what the investigators are going to try to find out,” Coulter said.

She says investigators will explore every avenue to determine why the 14-year-old girl was inside the man’s home.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.