PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a group who they say stole items and vandalized a store in the city’s Old City section. The chaotic scene unfolded around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the Olde City Food Market.
The suspects were captured on surveillance video entering the store, and once inside, police say they took numerous food items and left the store.
When a woman attempted to stop the offenders, she was pushed away. A worker also attempted to stop the group outside of the store when one of the offenders threw a metal chair at him, striking him in the leg.
The group was last spotted heading west on Market Street towards 3rd Street.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
If you have any information on this incident, contact police at 215-686-3093.
You must log in to post a comment.