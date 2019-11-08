  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Cosmo DiNardo, DOYLESTOWN News, Sean Krazt


DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Jurors are watching more of a taped confession today from the man accused of murdering three men in Bucks County. Sean Kratz, 22, is on trial in Doylestown.

Defense attorneys say Kratz was manipulated by his cousin, Cosmo DiNardo, to kill the men on a farm in Solebury Township two years ago.

DiNardo pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.

Kratz initially pleaded guilty but later withdrew that plea.

He now faces the death penalty.

