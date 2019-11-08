Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was no time wasted when transitioning from Halloween to Christmas. Santa Claus is making his arrival at Philadelphia-area malls through the week — because obviously he can’t be at every location on the same day.
Here is a list of when Mr. Claus will arrive at your at local mall.
Pennsylvania
- King of Prussia Court Mall – Nov. 1 through Dec. 24
- Willow Grove Park Mall – Nov. 8 through Dec. 24
- Oxford Valley Mall – Nov. 8 through Dec. 24
- Montgomery Mall – Nov. 1 through Dec. 24
- Philadelphia Mills – Nov. 15 through Dec. 24
- Plymouth Meeting Mall – Nov. 9 through 24
- Neshaminy Mall – Nov. 9 through Dec. 24
- Springfield Mall – Nov. 9 through Dec. 24
New Jersey
- Deptford Mall – Nov. 6 through Dec. 24
- Cherry Hill Mall – Nov. 9 through Dec. 24
- Moorestown Mall – Nov. 9 through Dec. 24
- Cumberland Mall – Nov. 9 through Dec. 24
Delaware
- Concord Mall – Nov. 16 through Dec. 24
- Christiana Mall – Nov. 9 through Dec. 24
- Dover Mall — Nov. 15 through Dec. 24
You can also catch Santa at the Franklin Square Holiday Festival and Dilworth Park starting on Nov. 29
You must log in to post a comment.