PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Friday so you know what that means — it’s time for the Friday Football Frenzy Game of the Week. Pope John Paul II faces Neumann-Goretti in playoff action.

Neumann-Goretti has one of the best track and field teams in the country. They’ve won seven titles in the last three years, including two national titles in the 4×8 race.

But they have no track to practice on. So how do they do it? Philly style.

The Saints don’t just go marching, they sprint, but not where you might expect.

Coach Lincoln Townsend Jr. begins every practice with a mile-and-a-half run through the streets of South Philly to Citizens Bank Park and back.

“We really consider ourselves like Rocky. We like running through the streets and we say that the elements mold to make us who we are,” Townsend said. “We don’t have a track to practice on so we practice in the basement, this floor and the steps.”

With no track, they run back and forth over 85 meters of flooring, running sprints, jumping hurdles all in the basement.

Watch the full video above for more.