PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A downed overhead wire sparked a fire on a commuter trolley line in Philadelphia. The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says it happened early Friday at 33rd Street Station on Market Street.

Passengers on the SEPTA trolley were evacuated and no one was injured.

Trolleys have since resumed normal routing in the tunnel, but SEPTA says riders can expect some residual delays.

