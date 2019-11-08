Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A downed overhead wire sparked a fire on a commuter trolley line in Philadelphia. The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says it happened early Friday at 33rd Street Station on Market Street.
Passengers on the SEPTA trolley were evacuated and no one was injured.
Trolleys have since resumed normal routing in the tunnel, but SEPTA says riders can expect some residual delays.
TRL: All trolleys have resumed normal routing in the tunnel. Expect some residual delays while service is restored.
— SEPTA (@SEPTA) November 8, 2019
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.