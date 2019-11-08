VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The body of a partially decomposed woman was found in a wooded area in Valley Township, Chester County. Authorities are now seeking the public’s help in identifying the woman.
The Chester County District Attorney’s Office says the remains were discovered Oct. 29 in a wooded area near the 500 block of East Glencrest Road.
Authorities say the woman was small in stature, between 16 to 40 years of age, and white or Latina. There were no signs of trauma to the body.
The woman was wearing a yellow and gray sweatshirt and she had a tattoo of a ram or Capricorn symbol on her right hip.
Authorities say the body does not match any known missing persons from Chester County and there was no identification on her.
“At this time, we have no indication of criminal activity. However, we need to identify this woman and alert her family,” Valley Township Police Chief Brian Newhall said.
Anyone with information can contact police at 610-383-7000.
