By Alyssa Adams
Filed Under:ben simmons, Philadelphia 76ers, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers starting guard Ben Simmons suffered a minor AC joint sprain during Wednesday night’s 106-104 loss to the Utah Jazz, according to a report. The Athletic and Stadium NBA insider Shams Charania reports Simmons will be re-evaluated on Thursday in Denver.

Simmons suffered the injury in the first half, scoring just two points with one rebound and two assists in 10 minutes of play.

Stay with CBSPhilly for Ben Simmons’ injury updates. 

