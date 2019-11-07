Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers starting guard Ben Simmons suffered a minor AC joint sprain during Wednesday night’s 106-104 loss to the Utah Jazz, according to a report. The Athletic and Stadium NBA insider Shams Charania reports Simmons will be re-evaluated on Thursday in Denver.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 7, 2019
Simmons suffered the injury in the first half, scoring just two points with one rebound and two assists in 10 minutes of play.
