PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for burglary suspects who were caught on surveillance video breaking into registers inside of a South Philadelphia business. This happened Nov. 3 around 4:30 a.m. at the Pizza Pub located along the 1900 block of West Passyunk Avenue.
The two suspects were captured first on video outside of the business, they then gained access through the bilco doors and caught on cameras breaking into video game machines and cash registers.
After taking an undetermined amount of money, the suspects fled the area in an unknown direction.
If you have any information about this incident or these suspects, contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3013
