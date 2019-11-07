Comments
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Evesham Township are asking for the public’s help identifying a duo who they say stole over $8,000 worth of Apple iPhones. Police say the pair stole eight iPhones from the Apple Store located at 500 South Route 73 in Marlton on Sunday.
According to police, after entering the store, the suspects went to an iPhone 11 display table and took eight phones valued at $8,800.
The suspects then fled the store on foot and were seen getting into a Volkswagen with unknown Florida tags.
If you recognize these suspects, contact Evesham Township police at 856-983-1116.
