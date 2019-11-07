  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Philadelphia Sports Hall Of Fame

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Eagles great Donovan McNabb is back in town Thursday for a special honor. No. 5 is being inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame tonight.

McNabb led the Birds to five NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl appearance.

McNabb’s former teammate, Troy Vincent, will also be inducted with him.

Former Temple coach Fran Dunphy, basketball great Rasheed Wallace and former Flyer Eric Desjardins are among the group of 15 people who will be inducted at Rivers Casino Philadelphia this evening.

