Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Eagles great Donovan McNabb is back in town Thursday for a special honor. No. 5 is being inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame tonight.
McNabb led the Birds to five NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl appearance.
McNabb’s former teammate, Troy Vincent, will also be inducted with him.
Former Temple coach Fran Dunphy, basketball great Rasheed Wallace and former Flyer Eric Desjardins are among the group of 15 people who will be inducted at Rivers Casino Philadelphia this evening.
You must log in to post a comment.