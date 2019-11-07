PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 14-year-old girl is in custody in connection to the murder of a man who was found naked and partially tied to his bed in Rhanwhurst. Detectives say 60-year-old Al Chernoff was discovered dead inside the bedroom of his Rhawnhurst duplex on the 8000 block of Algon Avenue on Monday.
Police say no charges have been filed at this time.
Chernoff had a large wound on his head, gashes on his chest and was naked and partially tied to his bed.
Police sources previously told Eyewitness News Chernoff was robbed and killed by a suspected escort.
Neighbors say Chernoff had a big heart and a special bond with his cats.
“He cared more about his animals than himself. He would have starved before his animals would have ever had to go without food,” Blake Martin from the Animal Care & Control Team said. “It’s a big hole in the cat rescue community.”
Chernoff was an Army veteran and an airport employee.
