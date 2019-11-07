Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are fighting for their lives after police say they were shot multiple times inside a North Philadelphia home. The double shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday on the 600 block of West Allegheny Avenue.
Police say a 45-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body while another man was shot twice in the face.
Both victims were rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation remains ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.