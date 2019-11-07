BREAKING:Two Men Fighting For Their Lives After Shot Multiple Times Inside North Philadelphia Home
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, North Philadelphia, North Philadelphia Shooting, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia shooting


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are fighting for their lives after police say they were shot multiple times inside a North Philadelphia home. The double shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday on the 600 block of West Allegheny Avenue.

(Credit: CBS3)

Police say a 45-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body while another man was shot twice in the face.

Both victims were rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Comments