LANCASTER, Pa. (CBS) — Even though it’s not yet Thanksgiving, one Lancaster radio station is already in the Christmas spirit. Fun 101.3 FM is now playing Christmas music 24/7.
The station kicked off the nonstop Christmas music at 8 a.m. Thursday with Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”
“Our listeners have been very vocal about wanting Christmas music to start now,” Billy Baldwin, the vice president and general manager for Hall Communications Central PA, said in a statement. “Every year we gauge the audience to find out when it’s the appropriate time to segue to holiday music. With winter-like weather starting this weekend and the fact that Christmas music seems to put people in a happy mood, we felt confident in our decision to become The Christmas Station this early in the month.”
Fun 101.3 will continue playing the holiday music through Christmas night.
