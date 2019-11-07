  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Fox Chase, Jill Millman, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified a woman who was stabbed to death inside a bathroom in a Fox Chase home Wednesday. The fatal stabbing happened inside her home on the 800 block of Bergen Street, just before 5:30 p.m.

Police say 35-year-old Jill Millman, of Philadelphia, was found unresponsive and naked by her mother in a second-floor bathroom, suffering from multiple stab wounds to her back.

She was pronounced dead at 5:36 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this time as police continue to investigate.

