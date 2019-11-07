



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 35-year-old woman with autism was found stabbed to death, naked inside her bathroom on Wednesday night in the city’s Fox Chase neighborhood. Police identified the victim as Jill Millman and her family spoke for the first time Thursday night.

“I don’t understand how someone could just rip a family apart like this and not care,” stepfather Bob Rubenstein said.

A family is still trying to make sense of how someone took the life of a 35-year-old in her own home.

Millman’s stepfather walked CBS3 through the moment her mother discovered her body around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday inside her home on the 800 block of Bergen Street in Fox Chase.

“Found her on the bathroom floor, covered in blood with some towels on her and called me,” Rubenstein said.

Rubenstein says that’s when he called 911 and rushed over to the house.

According to police, Millman was stabbed multiple times in the back.

Bethann Weinstein-Rubenstein says her daughter had autism.

“To take a life, a precious life, makes no sense to me,” Weinstein-Rubenstein said.

Millman was an aspiring chef and was a prep cook at The Dining Car.

Her family says she was also an avid reader.

“She was friendly. She was warm to people, she was warm to elderly people,” Weinstein-Rubenstein said.

As police continue to investigate, Millman’s family will cherish the memories, knowing no new ones can be made.

What they’ll miss the most is just hearing her voice.

“Her phone calls, 15 phone calls a day,” Weinstein-Rubenstein said. “Every morning, quarter after 7, she’d call.”

The Dining Car said in a statement, “Jill was a very nice young lady. She only worked at the Dining Car for a short time, but she was pleasant and upbeat. We are saddened to learn what happened.”

Police say they’re reviewing surveillance video.