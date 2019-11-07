DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The new councilmembers on Delaware County Council are talking about their historic win and the future. The Democrats swept all three seats up for grabs on Tuesday.
Monica Taylor, Elaine Schaeffer and Christine Reuther will join incumbent Democrats Kevin Madden and Brian Zidek on the county’s ruling body.
It’s the first time Democrats will control the Delaware County government since the Civil War.
“It is important for everyone to realize the vision that we have for Delaware County and that is that we govern for all of the citizens of Delaware County,” Zidek said. “It doesn’t matter what your registration is, whether you’re Republican, whether you’re Democrat, Green Party, whether you’re Libertarian — government is here to work for you and that is our pledge.”
Political experts say voter registration numbers have shown a steady shift in favor of Democrats in Delaware county.
