By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Montgomery County news, Upper Dublin Township

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a possible child luring incident in Upper Dublin Township. The incident happened on the 1300 block of Bell Lane in Maple Glen around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say an elementary school-aged child reported being approached by two people who were driving a black Audi SUV. The people did not get out of the vehicle but reportedly called to the child in an apparent attempt to get the child into the vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or may have surveillance video in the area is asked to contact Upper Dublin police at 215-646-2101.

