PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a long, cold night but the wait is finally over. Die-hard Chick-fil-A fans who camped out overnight are finally getting their free chicken meals.

That other chicken restaurant has been creating a lot of buzz recently, but today it’s all about the new Chick-fil-A in Malvern. The first 100 customers who camped out overnight for 12 hours received free chicken meals for a year.

The new Chick-fil-A located at 270 Old Morehall Rd., officially opened at 6:30 a.m. Thursday for those first 100 customers to claim their prize.

The prize at the First 100 event was 52 No. 1 meals which consists of a chicken sandwich, medium waffle fries and a medium drink.

Tomorrow's the big day! We're so excited to be a part of the Malvern community and our leadership wanted to let you all know what you can expect from #CFAMalvern. #CFAMalvernGrandOpening pic.twitter.com/jp9I1bvro0 — Chick-fil-A Malvern (@cfamalvern) November 6, 2019

It’s pretty impressive that customers waited in line for 12 hours when you consider the temperature is in the 40s Thursday morning.

When CBS3 cameras arrived, those customers were camping out in tents in the restaurant’s parking lot.

One customer is happy she could cross sleeping outside a Chick-fil-A off her bucket list.

“It went pretty quick. And it’s been on my bucket list for a long time to sleep at a Chick-fil-A camp out,” a woman said.

The Malvern location is one of 120 new restaurants opening nationwide, creating more than 10,000 jobs.