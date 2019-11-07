READING, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania nursing home employee took photographs of deceased residents and shared them with co-workers and friends. Stephanie Thomas, 28, of Muhlenberg Township, now faces corpse abuse charges.
According to an affidavit, Thomas admitted to taking the photos and did it because her ex-boyfriend “liked that kind of thing.”
Bern Township police said the deceased patients at the county-owned Berks Heim senior living facility were between the ages of 84 and 92.
Family members told police that they “were outraged such conduct would take place in a senior living facility.”
Authorities say an anonymous source tipped off police.
Attorney information for Thomas could not be found.
