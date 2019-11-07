By CBS3 Staff
DOYLESTOWN News, Doylestown shooting

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in Doylestown. It happened Thursday afternoon in the area of Belmont Square, near the intersection of Court and East Streets.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office says that people in the area should shelter in place unless they are evacuated.

Doylestown Borough added the situation is contained but people should avoid the area for now.

