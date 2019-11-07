DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in Doylestown. It happened Thursday afternoon in the area of Belmont Square, near the intersection of Court and East Streets.
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office says that people in the area should shelter in place unless they are evacuated.
Police are on scene responding to reports of a shooting in the area of Belmont Square in Doylestown Borough near the intersection of Court and East streets. Neighbors should call 911 and shelter in place unless evacuated. Please avoid the area.
— Bucks Co DA's Office (@BucksDa) November 7, 2019
Doylestown Borough added the situation is contained but people should avoid the area for now.
There is ongoing police activity in the Belmont Square area at this time. The situation is contained but you should avoid the area.
— DoylestownBorough (@DoylestownBoro) November 7, 2019
