PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Hamilton Education Program made its debut in Philadelphia on Thursday at the Forrest Theatre. Seventeen-hundred students and teachers from 39 local high schools attended a performance of the play “Hamilton.”
Some of the students performed the “Hamilton” show in front of the cast.
Students also performed original work they created based on their classroom studies.
The education program’s goal is for students to have the opportunity to see “Hamilton” and use the show’s lessons to broaden their understanding of American history.
