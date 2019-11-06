PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for three suspects after a violent crime spree overnight in South Philadelphia. Police recovered a stolen car they believed was used in six armed robberies.
It was abandoned under I-95, at Front and Dickinson Streets.
All of the robberies happened at gunpoint, between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and midnight Wednesday.
One victim was pistol-whipped.
After running the plates, police discovered the Nissan Rogue was stolen in a carjacking on Saturday night.
“We had a tag number that we knew we were looking for. Those perpetrators never changed tag which helped us, so that tag is still on the vehicle and that vehicle is going to be towed, impounded, and we are going to do a thorough investigation and search of that vehicle,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Police say they recovered some of the stolen items inside the abandoned car.
