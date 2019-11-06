PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A familiar face is reportedly back with the Philadelphia Eagles. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Eagles have signed wide receiver Jordan Matthews with DeSean Jackson being placed on injured reserve following surgery for a core muscle injury.
With #Eagles WR DeSean Jackson on Injured Reserve after surgery, source say Philly is re-signing an old friend: Jordan Matthews is back with the #Eagles.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2019
This is Matthews’ third stint with the Birds.
Matthews, who the Eagles took in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, spent his first three seasons with the Birds before being traded to the Buffalo Bills prior to the 2017 season for cornerback Ronald Darby.
The Eagles brought Matthews back last season. He played in 14 games and caught two touchdowns.
In his four seasons with the Eagles, Matthews has accumulated 21 touchdowns and 2,973 receiving yards.
Jackson will miss the rest of the regular season but could potentially return during a playoff run.
