WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A woman was killed and two other people, including a 5-year-old, were injured in a late-night crash in Delaware. The crash forced police to shut down the southbound lanes of I-95, near Route 202, in Wilmington for about five hours.
Investigators say, around 11:44 p.m. Tuesday, a 2005 Mercury Mountaineer was traveling at a high-rate-of-speed when it failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and drifted into the middle lane, striking a 2016 Honda Accord.
The vehicle then struck a guardrail and the driver of the Mercury, a 34-year-old woman from Philadelphia, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to Christiana Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police say she was not wearing a seat belt.
A 5-year-old boy in the mercury was also ejected when the vehicle overturned. Investigators say the child was also not restrained. He was taken to Nemours A.I. DuPont Hospital for Children in critical condition.
The driver of the Honda, a 28-year-old Wilmington man, was wearing his seatbelt and only suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
