By CBS3 Staff
Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a suspect involved in a shootout that left a 10-year-old boy walking home from school critically injured has been taken into custody. The gunman who police say shot the boy remains on the loose. The shooting happened on the 2000 block of Margaret Street in Frankford around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the suspect in custody fired back at the shooter, who was driving a red Pontiac G6. A gun has also been recovered, police say.

The victim was shot in the back of the head by a stray bullet.

The child was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. He is currently in critical but stable condition.

According to police, a group of people in a Pontiac opened fire on the corner, striking the young boy.

“I heard about anywhere from 11 to 13 shots, right in a row,” Harry Stork said. “Next thing I knew, there was a lady down the street holding the boy’s back of his head and they rushed him off to the hospital.”

Police say the boy was not the intended target.

The victim lives right around the corner from where he was shot.

Police say there were multiple witnesses outside at the time of the shooting.

“Just give us that little bit of information we need to bring this job in because this is unacceptable,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joseph Sullivan said.

“We have to work together to get people like this off the street before another one of our children are injured,” Sullivan said.

CBS3’s Kimberly Davis contributed to this report.

