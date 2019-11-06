Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a bathroom in a Fox Chase home. Police say the stabbing happened just before 5:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Bergen Street.
Police say a 35-year-old woman found unresponsive by her mother in a second-floor bathroom, suffering from multiple stab wounds to her back.
She was pronounced dead at 5:36 p.m.
No arrests have been made.
