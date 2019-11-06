BREAKING:10-Year-Old Boy Shot In Back Of Head While Walking Home From School In Frankford, Philly Police Say
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A 10-year-old boy was shot in the back of the head by a stray bullet while he was walking home from school in the Frankford section of Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened on the 2000 block of Margaret Street around 3:30 p.m.

The child was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. He is currently in critical but stable condition.

According to police, a group of people in a Pontiac opened fire on the corner, striking the young boy.

Police say the boy was not the intended target.

The victim lives right around the corner from where he was shot.

No arrests have been made.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments