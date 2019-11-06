PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 10-year-old boy was shot in the back of the head by a stray bullet while he was walking home from school in the Frankford section of Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened on the 2000 block of Margaret Street around 3:30 p.m.
The child was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. He is currently in critical but stable condition.
According to police, a group of people in a Pontiac opened fire on the corner, striking the young boy.
BREAKING: A 10-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after being shot in the back of the head on the way home from school on the 2000 block of Margaret St. in Frankford. Philadelphia Police are still on scene and they’re still searching for the shooter. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/XgfO8zQtrU
— Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) November 6, 2019
Police say the boy was not the intended target.
The victim lives right around the corner from where he was shot.
No arrests have been made.
