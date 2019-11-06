



MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — More than two decades after a teenager was killed in a hit-and-run in Monroe Township, police are renewing their efforts to find the driver responsible. Twenty-five years ago, 16-year-old Mark Jagielski was fatally struck while he was walking home. The driver was never found.

“Totally caught me off guard,” John Jagielski, Mark’s brother, said.

Jagielski, from Williamstown, says it was a bit of a shock this week to see social media buzzing about his younger brother Mark’s death 25 years ago.

“Opened up Facebook one morning and suddenly, there was a picture of a ’93 Corsica,” he said.

Monroe Township police released a flyer with an image of the vehicle they believe was used in the hit-and-run that killed Mark along Tuckahoe Road back in June 1994. The 16-year-old was walking home from a Wawa with a friend around 10:45 p.m. when a driver hit Mark and kept going.

“They were picking up some food and drinks for a class trip the next day,” Jagielski said, “and Mark was hit right up the street here, about a tenth-of-a-mile on the curb. Flown to Cooper Hospital, where he, unfortunately, passed the next morning.

“Even if one person did it and they kept it to themselves, somebody had to notice a car was missing. Someone had to notice someone else was out there. Somebody else had to have known. I would be happy more for closure than anything. I really don’t care who it was.

“What happens to them can be left to law enforcement’s hands, but closure for me and my family would be the best part about it.”

Police say they’re reigniting the cold case thanks to a recent tip, but they won’t say what’s new.

“We did receive a little bit of information that we’re trying to work on and we thought it would be good to put it on social media and get some media attention that if anyone has any information that they could reach out to our department,” Monroe Township Deputy Chief David Dailey said.

Police are hoping for the final clue to close the case.

The family says it’s nice to see that after all these years, people still care about Mark.

“He lives on through a lot of us,” Jagielski said. “My youngest son’s name is Mark as well and my middle son’s name is John Mark, so he’s around through us each and every day. Twenty-five years is enough. If someone knows something, it would be nice if they come forward finally.”

There is no statute of limitations for felonies in New Jersey so if the killer is caught, they would face the same charges as if it was a recent hit-and-run death.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 856-728-9800, ext. 516.