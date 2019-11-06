Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. Marshals have arrested a man who was wanted in a hit-and-run that left a man and his dog dead in North Philadelphia. Officials arrested 33-year-old Khalif Moore on Wednesday.
On Oct. 26, police say Moore struck and killed 26-year-old Michael Canals while he was walking his dog on the 700 block of West Berks Street. Canals’ dog also died.
An arrest warrant for Moore was issued on Oct. 30.
On Wednesday night, U.S. Marshals learned that Moore may have been hiding at a family member’s residence on West Duval Street in Germantown.
Marshals say that Moore was found hiding in the basement and was placed under arrest after a brief struggle.
