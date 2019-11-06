PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and the Players Coalition are tackling police brutality. On Wednesday, they released a public service announcement as part of their new Responsibility Program.
The first PSA is centered around Danroy “DJ” Henry. The former Pace University football player was fatally shot by a police officer in Mount Pleasant, New York, in 2010.
Jenkins praised the PSA in a statement, saying “we have a responsibility to use our platforms to unite people and foster positive change in our communities, but we can’t achieve that goal without education. We want this PSA to generate productive dialogue between people of all backgrounds, so we can start to bridge the communication gap and work together to end these injustices.”
You must log in to post a comment.