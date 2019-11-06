BREAKING:10-Year-Old Boy Shot In Back Of Head While Walking Home From School In Frankford, Philly Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Malcolm Jenkins, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and the Players Coalition are tackling police brutality. On Wednesday, they released a public service announcement as part of their new Responsibility Program.

The first PSA is centered around Danroy “DJ” Henry. The former Pace University football player was fatally shot by a police officer in Mount Pleasant, New York, in 2010.

Credit: CBS3

Jenkins praised the PSA in a statement, saying “we have a responsibility to use our platforms to unite people and foster positive change in our communities, but we can’t achieve that goal without education. We want this PSA to generate productive dialogue between people of all backgrounds, so we can start to bridge the communication gap and work together to end these injustices.”

