VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flyers surprised members of the military and their families on Wednesday. After practice in Voorhees, players and coaching staff met with more than 100 military members and their families.
With the help of @Toyota, we’re hosting more than 100 members of the military and their families at practice today as we thank them for their service. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TncVGOfg60
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 6, 2019
They surprised the group with tickets to the Flyers’ Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 16 when the Flyers host the Islanders.
Players including Kevin Hayes, Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux signed autographs after practice.
Following practice, the #Flyers signed autographed for the men and women of the armed forces and hooked them up with tickets to Military Appreciation Night presented by @Toyota. pic.twitter.com/cx3G0Y4Fq1
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 6, 2019
