By CBS3 Staff
VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flyers surprised members of the military and their families on Wednesday. After practice in Voorhees, players and coaching staff met with more than 100 military members and their families.

They surprised the group with tickets to the Flyers’ Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 16 when the Flyers host the Islanders.

Players including Kevin Hayes, Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux signed autographs after practice.

