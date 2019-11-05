JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS/AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are going with quarterback Nick Foles over rookie sensation Gardner Minshew. Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement Tuesday, saying Foles is ready to return from a broken left collarbone and will start next week at Indianapolis.

“Nick will be our starting quarterback going forward,” Marrone said.

The Jaguars (4-5) have a bye week before then. Marrone said following Sunday’s 26-3 loss to Houston in London that he would take some time before deciding whether to go with Foles or Minshew. The coach needed less than 48 hours to make the call.

Foles was injured while throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark on the second series of the team’s season opener. Minshew replaced him and went 4-4 as the starter, throwing for 2,285 yards, with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for 235 yards but has lost seven of 11 fumbles.

Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with Jacksonville in March. The Philadelphia Eagles allowed Foles to become a free agent after the 2018 season after not placing the franchise tag on him.

Foles, who was drafted by the Eagles in 2012, led the Birds to their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history after Carson Wentz went down during the 2017 season. Foles was named the MVP of Super Bowl 52 after throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns — and also catching a TD pass in the iconic “Philly Special” play — in the Eagles’ 41-33 win over the Patriots.

Jacksonville waived linebacker Malcolm Smith to make room on the 53-man roster for Foles, who returned to practice two weeks ago.

