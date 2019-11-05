PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are working to piece together what led to a shooting in North Philadelphia that left one man dead and another injured. According to police, gunfire erupted on the 2000 block of North College Avenue around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and twice in the head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A 26-year-old man was shot once in the left thigh. He was also taken to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.
“Based on ballistic evidence we know at least 26 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon. We found 26 shell casings on the highway and some on the sidewalk,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Police say both men were shot by males who were on ATVs.
According to police, one man was apprehended on the 4600 block of McKinley Street after a brief chase on an ATV and is being questioned.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.