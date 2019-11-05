Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 59-year-old man has died after police say he was found tied to a bed with a massive head wound and several slashes to his chest in city’s Rhawnhurst section on Tuesday. Investigators were called to the 8400 block of Algon Avenue, just before 3 a.m., for a report of a male in distress.
When officers arrived, they found the injured victim partially tied to a bed. He has pronounced dead shortly after.
Investigators say a woman was seen leaving the property prior to officers arriving.
So far, no arrests have been made.
The incident remains under investigation.
