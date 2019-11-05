



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating the murder of a man in Rhawnhurst. A neighbor alerted police something was wrong on the 8400 block of Algon Avenue after hearing screams or yelling around 3 a.m. When authorities arrived, they found the victim had been slashed, beaten and partially tied to a bed.

For hours, friends monitored the removal of Al Chernoff’s cherished pets. Neighbors say the 59-year-old victim had a big heart and a special bond with his cats.

“He was a good man, he loved animals and people,” Angelo Ruffo said.

Friends like Ruffo were close to tears thinking about what police have revealed.

Detectives say Chernoff was found dead inside the bedroom of his Rhawnhurst duplex. They say he had a large wound on his head, gashes on his chest, and was naked and partially tied to his bed.

Neighbors were stunned by the news.

“It’s still shocking to me to think that something happened right here in this kind of quiet area,” Miriam Piatetsky said.

Investigators want to speak with a woman who was seen leaving the home around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Police sources say she is the likely suspect in the killing.

“I feel like I’m shaking right now just thinking about this. It’s very uncommon and very upsetting to me personally,” Piatetsky said.

For those who knew Chernoff, the loss is significant.

“Al was amazing. Anything you needed, he would do, he was known for building shelters for all the feral and stray cats in the city,” Ruffo said. “He was a good man. He was always there when you needed him.”

Police are awaiting word from the medical examiner on an exact cause of death. So far, no arrests have been made.