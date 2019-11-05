Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 59-year-old man has died after police say he was found tied to a bed with a massive head wound and several slashes to his chest in city’s Rhawnhurst section on Tuesday. A neighbor alerted police something was wrong on the 8400 block of Algon Avenue after hearing screams or yelling around 3 a.m.
Friends have identified the victim as Al Chernoff.
When officers arrived, they found the injured victim partially tied to a bed. He was pronounced dead shortly after.
Investigators say a woman was seen leaving the property prior to officers arriving.
Police sources tell CBS3 they believe their suspect is the woman seen leaving the residence.
Animal control is also on the scene as the victim apparently took care of a number of cats. His friends say they are trying to figure out what to do with them.
So far, no arrests have been made.
The incident remains under investigation.
CBS3’s Joe Holden contributed to this report.
