



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has been re-elected to a second term. Kenney, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Billy Ciancaglini in a landslide.

Kenney secured over 82% of the vote with more than 96,600 votes.

Ciancaglini, an attorney from South Philadelphia, ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

Kenney says his No. 1 issue is education and keeping kids away from violence and crime.

In his second term, Kenney will be tasked with combating Philly’s rising homicide rate and gun problem.

In 2019, there have been at least 298 homicides in the city, a 6% increase from 2018 when the city experienced its most homicides since 2007.

He is wasting no time in beginning his push to deal with the violence plaguing the city. Kenney’s office said the mayor will announced new investments in violence prevention Wednesday but Kenney would not give any details Tuesday about what those measures would be.

One of Kenney’s signature achievements during his first term was the passing of the so-called soda tax in 2017, which helps fund pre-K programs in Philadelphia.

In May, Kenney soundly defeated former City Controller Alan Butkovitz and state Sen. Anthony Williams in the Democratic primary.

No incumbent mayor seeking re-election in Philadelphia has lost since 1951.

In his second term, Kenney could face a radically different City Council.

Though the City Council at large seats have not officially been called, two Working Families Party candidates are leading in the polls for seats historically held by the minority Republican candidates.

If they win, it would be the first time since the 1950s City Council did not have any Republican representation.

On Tuesday night, Kenney said he’ll work with whatever part wins the seats.

The big question Tuesday was whether Kenney will even complete a second term after The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Kenney is mulling a run for Pennsylvania governor in 2022.

“I would certainly look at something like that,” Kenney said of the report. “I don’t know, two years is a lifetime in politics. My job right now is to continue to be the mayor and I will, and we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Kenney would not commit to a full four-year term as mayor.

CBS3’s Greg Argos contributed to this report.