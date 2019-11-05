PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has been re-elected to a second term.. Kenney, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Billy Ciancaglini in a landslide.
Kenney secured over 83% of the vote with more than 96,600 votes.
Ciancaglini, an attorney from South Philadelphia, ran unopposed in the Republican primary.
In his second term, Kenney will be tasked with combating Philly’s rising homicide rate and gun problem.
In 2019, there have been at least 298 homicides in the city, a 6% increase from 2018 when the city experienced its most homicides since 2007.
One of Kenney’s signature achievements during his first term was the passing of the so-called soda tax in 2017, which helps fund pre-K programs in Philadelphia.
Last week, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Kenney is mulling a run for Pennsylvania governor in 2022.
In May, Kenney soundly defeated former City Controller Alan Butkovitz and state Sen. Anthony Williams in the Democratic primary.
No incumbent mayor seeking re-election in Philadelphia has lost since 1951.
